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The Great Reset - [Patristic Nectar Films]
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23 views • November 29, 2020
So far, on this channel, we have heard Messianics, Classical Protestants, Evangelicals, and Catholics all speaking out about this issue: The Great Reset. In this video, Father Josiah Trenham, a Greek Orthodox priest speaks about it, and offers a message of hope.
It is very interesting to see people from all denominations equally warning against this "Reset," in reality, a GREAT EVIL.
Check out all my content for more interesting subject matter:) God bless!
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
It is very interesting to see people from all denominations equally warning against this "Reset," in reality, a GREAT EVIL.
Check out all my content for more interesting subject matter:) God bless!
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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