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The Great Reset - [Patristic Nectar Films]
Christian Videos & Resources
Christian Videos & Resources
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23 views • November 29, 2020
So far, on this channel, we have heard Messianics, Classical Protestants, Evangelicals, and Catholics all speaking out about this issue: The Great Reset. In this video, Father Josiah Trenham, a Greek Orthodox priest speaks about it, and offers a message of hope.

It is very interesting to see people from all denominations equally warning against this "Reset," in reality, a GREAT EVIL.

Check out all my content for more interesting subject matter:) God bless!

Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Keywords
globalistsunglobalismunited nationspandemicprison planetworld economic forumcoronaviruslockdownscovidklaus schwabgreat reset
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy