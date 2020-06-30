Will There Be Bail-ins? - Question For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=37023
A listener writes in to ask about the economic crash we're about to experience. Will there be bank bailouts like in the 2008 crisis, or bank bail-ins as we've seen the banksters preparing for? Or will this be a different type of crash altogether? Join James for this exploration of the global banking architecture and how the banksters have been scheming to pick your pocket the next time they're in trouble.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)