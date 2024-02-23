THE CULT OF SCIENTISM!

31 January 2024 Wednesday Night Livestream





I'm old enough to remember:

... when experts said that eggs were fatal!

... that the sugar industry bribed scientists to say the problem is fat, not sugar!

... four out of five doctors recommending particular cigarettes!

... global cooling; we're just going to go into the new ice age!





