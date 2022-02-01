How Can They Believe in the One Whom They Have Not Heard?

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In January 2022, Tony preached two different sermons back-to-back at a church in California for their Sunday morning services. Here is the first of the two sermons which was based on the book of Romans, and touches on evangelism and apologetics.
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