4yrs ago REBELS in Shanghai China Have Parties During COVID Lockdown Friday Night 5-27-22









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MAHWhkBJAA

Lockdown Street Parties Went Wrong | Shanghai Police Won't Leave us Alone | Shanghai Lockdown Update









Mavis Ma

It was on May 27 2022, one week before Shanghai's lockdown was officially lifted. Some people are already freed by their neighborhoods and came out for celebration. You can tell people were all going absolutely nuts and couldn't hold it any longer after almost three months of home quarantine. Gatherings and small parties were happening at many street corners in French Concession.





However, not all joy is appreciated...