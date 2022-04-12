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INSANITY Will the left nationalize THIS industry next
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1 view • April 12, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Sometimes the mainstream media publishes an article SO insane, it’s hard to believe it’s true. This time, Glenn and Stu can't help but wonder if a recent New York Times op-ed (called ‘Baseball Is Dying. The Government Should Take It Over'), was supposed to be written for April Fools Day (despite being published five days later...). Could sports — specifically baseball — be the left’s next target for nationalization? And, more importantly, how could a sports league nationalize with a team based in Toronto, Canada…?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwNVtFzMeL0
Sometimes the mainstream media publishes an article SO insane, it’s hard to believe it’s true. This time, Glenn and Stu can't help but wonder if a recent New York Times op-ed (called ‘Baseball Is Dying. The Government Should Take It Over'), was supposed to be written for April Fools Day (despite being published five days later...). Could sports — specifically baseball — be the left’s next target for nationalization? And, more importantly, how could a sports league nationalize with a team based in Toronto, Canada…?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwNVtFzMeL0
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