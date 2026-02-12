The TCC found a way to lure the men in hiding out of their apartments.

Adding:

The European Parliament has voted to accept a report that calls for "the full recognition of trans women as women" as part of what has been described as "EU priorities" for, ironically, the UN Commission on the Status of Women regarding "women's rights and gender equality".

These same people who want the EU to become a unified global superpower can't even tell the difference between a man and a woman...