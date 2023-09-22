Glenn LOSES IT Over Eric Adams BLAMING TEXAS for Migrant Crisis | Glen Beck TV

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is furious that Texas Governor Greg Abbott (or, as Adams called him, a "madman down in Texas") keeps busing illegal immigrants to his sanctuary city. At a recent town hall, Mayor Adams even claimed that this influx of illegal immigrants will "destroy" New York City. But Glenn and Stu have a newsflash for the Mayor: His city has only received a FRACTION of the illegal immigrants that have flooded Texas cities. But good news! President Biden and the DHS are making it much easier for illegal immigrants to take American jobs! Glenn and Stu discuss this insanity and much more.

