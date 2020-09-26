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Man arrested for no mask by cops with no masks (England)
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105 views • September 26, 2020
Devon and Cornwall's police arrest a man for not wearing a mask while not wearing masks themselves can we see what's happening here?.
This farce grows by the day do as we say not as we do for the corporation force and politicians totally not obeying the rule of six in the houses of parliament oh it's a clever virus it knows not to infect when in the chamber of course but for you me and joe public it's rampant.
Please Comment Share give a like it helps to grow the channel and raise awareness
#devonandcornwallpolice#coronavirus#uklockdown
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
This farce grows by the day do as we say not as we do for the corporation force and politicians totally not obeying the rule of six in the houses of parliament oh it's a clever virus it knows not to infect when in the chamber of course but for you me and joe public it's rampant.
Please Comment Share give a like it helps to grow the channel and raise awareness
#devonandcornwallpolice#coronavirus#uklockdown
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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