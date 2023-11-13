Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TOS-1A thermobarics ferociously bombarded key Ukrainian targets on Krasnolimansk
channel image
The Prisoner
8849 Subscribers
Shop now
241 views
Published 19 hours ago

The thermobaric terrifying weapons of TOS 1A Heavy Flame Thrower "Solntsepek" fiercely bombarded the main targets of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Krasnolimansk direction. TOS-1A and guided by MT-LB armored reconnaissance vehicle approached the front line and overran the enemy positions in the forest area with the loss of many soldiers and the elimination of some equipment.

Mirrored -

MILITARY TUBE TODAY
Keywords
tos-1asolntsepekkrasnolimansk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket