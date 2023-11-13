TOS-1A thermobarics ferociously bombarded key Ukrainian targets on Krasnolimansk

The thermobaric terrifying weapons of TOS 1A Heavy Flame Thrower "Solntsepek" fiercely bombarded the main targets of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Krasnolimansk direction. TOS-1A and guided by MT-LB armored reconnaissance vehicle approached the front line and overran the enemy positions in the forest area with the loss of many soldiers and the elimination of some equipment.
