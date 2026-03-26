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IT BEGINS AND ENDS WITH ISRAEL: The Biblical Reset
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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IT BEGINS AND ENDS WITH ISRAEL: The Biblical Reset


FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v77cw28-41-million-ounces-gone-in-two-weeks-the-silver-heist-is-collapsing.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a


It begins and ends with Israel. The old system is crumbling. The new system is ready. And the prophecies are unfolding in real time.


In this geopolitical and spiritual briefing, John Michael Chambers reveals the hidden architecture of global control—and the biblical chain reaction that will dismantle it. At the center of the old world stands Israel, the epicenter of the Rothschild banking empire, whose influence flows through the British Empire, the Federal Reserve, Washington D.C., and every major financial institution on Earth.


But the old legacy system—built on centralized control, manipulation, and debt—is on the brink of collapse. The conflicts in the Middle East aren't random chaos. They are the beginning of a ripple effect that will shatter the centralized banking cartel and pave the way for decentralized systems: blockchain, the Quantum Financial System, and cryptocurrencies built on transparency.


Chambers draws the line from ancient prophecy to modern headlines. Israel as the center of global shifts. The dismantling of the old system not as mere politics, but as a transformation rooted in scripture. And a new era waiting to be born.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
decentralized systemslegacy system collapseisrael biblical prophecyrothschilds banking headquartersbritish empire federal reserveisrael epicenterblockchain qfscryptocurrency transitionbiblical global transformationrothschilds israelnew era prophecyisrael pivotal roleold system dismantlingworld being rebornjoe m x prophecy
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