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YAH SAYS Taking Back The Captives And Setting Them Free in MY NAME (Amightywind 10)
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36 views • April 18, 2020
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Prophecy 10 -- Take Back What Satan Has Stolen! - Given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu on December 4, 1997
Excerpts from Prophecy 10
Oh Mighty Warriors, one day ye shall hear, "Thou good and faithful child enter now in and rest but for a little while longer and your Bridegroom doth come." Hold on tight to the hem of MY garment. Hold on tight and don't let go. Though you get worn and weary, it's for MY sake you suffer. For this is not your work, your ministry, but MINE. It's for YAHUSHUA's (Jesus') sake you toil and you labor not in vain. For Dearest Beloved, hear the RUACH ha KODESH (Holy Spirit) telling you?
There is not one luxury you have forfeited that you will not get back pressed down, shaken together and running over. Will I not give unto your bosom and cause man to give and support that which is of ME and not of you? For your riches are not of this world, but for the world to come, thus saith YAHUVEH. Your riches MY beloved are stored up for you in Heaven. Your riches are the souls you have brought to ME. Your riches are the gifts I have liberally given thee. Your riches are the mighty prayer warriors that protect and support you with their prayers. Your riches are being able to hear MY voice clearly. Your riches are to know you are surrounded with a cloud of witnesses and they watch all you do and say, it's for MY Glory for MY sake you have done without.
You have known much persecution, but know this, the enemies that rise up against you I have not sent and I have not spoken through. Be not deceived, if they are not lifting you up, they are putting you down. If those that say I am your friend and yet do not support you in small matters, will not be loyal in large matters, be aware not all who say Lord is MY Child or servant. Not all who say, friend is your friend.
So I say unto ye, "You are surrounded with those who say, "But I am your friend," and yet they know not what the word friendship and loyalty are. They are Judas' sent to betray you, but I warn you now through your sister, this Prophet, so you will be aware. They have their own purposes; their own agenda's to promote themselves. Beware for you will see clearly now what you have not seen clearly before. You are given a new gift this day and I speak it forth now through this sister of yours, MY vessel filled with MY RUACH ha KODESH.
What she speaks will come to pass as you read this letter divinely directed into your hands. MY Beloved, I am giving you a new anointing so you can see into the depths of man's souls. You will know a greater gift of discernment than before. But you will not like what you see, for there is coming those you thought you could trust and you will find you cannot trust them at all. They are Judas' in disguise. Beware for they would go so far as to see evil befall you. Yet I tell you when you see this, rebuke them in MY Name, and you shall see the enemies run in seven different directions. They shall run for cover for I am also this day giving you a greater gift of boldness.
For I am not only a Almighty God of love, but also of war and I have decreed war upon MY enemies. I am going to use you to rebuke the nations that rise up against ME and all that is Holy. These words are not and will not be your own words, for you will know when to speak, and when not to speak. You shall continue to gather together MY children, taking back what the enemy has stolen, and presenting them to ME.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
Prophecy 10 -- Take Back What Satan Has Stolen! - Given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu on December 4, 1997
Excerpts from Prophecy 10
Oh Mighty Warriors, one day ye shall hear, "Thou good and faithful child enter now in and rest but for a little while longer and your Bridegroom doth come." Hold on tight to the hem of MY garment. Hold on tight and don't let go. Though you get worn and weary, it's for MY sake you suffer. For this is not your work, your ministry, but MINE. It's for YAHUSHUA's (Jesus') sake you toil and you labor not in vain. For Dearest Beloved, hear the RUACH ha KODESH (Holy Spirit) telling you?
There is not one luxury you have forfeited that you will not get back pressed down, shaken together and running over. Will I not give unto your bosom and cause man to give and support that which is of ME and not of you? For your riches are not of this world, but for the world to come, thus saith YAHUVEH. Your riches MY beloved are stored up for you in Heaven. Your riches are the souls you have brought to ME. Your riches are the gifts I have liberally given thee. Your riches are the mighty prayer warriors that protect and support you with their prayers. Your riches are being able to hear MY voice clearly. Your riches are to know you are surrounded with a cloud of witnesses and they watch all you do and say, it's for MY Glory for MY sake you have done without.
You have known much persecution, but know this, the enemies that rise up against you I have not sent and I have not spoken through. Be not deceived, if they are not lifting you up, they are putting you down. If those that say I am your friend and yet do not support you in small matters, will not be loyal in large matters, be aware not all who say Lord is MY Child or servant. Not all who say, friend is your friend.
So I say unto ye, "You are surrounded with those who say, "But I am your friend," and yet they know not what the word friendship and loyalty are. They are Judas' sent to betray you, but I warn you now through your sister, this Prophet, so you will be aware. They have their own purposes; their own agenda's to promote themselves. Beware for you will see clearly now what you have not seen clearly before. You are given a new gift this day and I speak it forth now through this sister of yours, MY vessel filled with MY RUACH ha KODESH.
What she speaks will come to pass as you read this letter divinely directed into your hands. MY Beloved, I am giving you a new anointing so you can see into the depths of man's souls. You will know a greater gift of discernment than before. But you will not like what you see, for there is coming those you thought you could trust and you will find you cannot trust them at all. They are Judas' in disguise. Beware for they would go so far as to see evil befall you. Yet I tell you when you see this, rebuke them in MY Name, and you shall see the enemies run in seven different directions. They shall run for cover for I am also this day giving you a greater gift of boldness.
For I am not only a Almighty God of love, but also of war and I have decreed war upon MY enemies. I am going to use you to rebuke the nations that rise up against ME and all that is Holy. These words are not and will not be your own words, for you will know when to speak, and when not to speak. You shall continue to gather together MY children, taking back what the enemy has stolen, and presenting them to ME.
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
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