"Long White Lines = Dark Winter by Michael Boyers" beware Loud version please turn the volume down in your head phones to half
this song came about due to the White Lines in the Blue Sky that appear and make our sky Like a Biblical prophecy of a Sack Cloth Over the Sun a magnifying Glass of Toxic Nano Particulates and Biological Weapons against all Life, Our Hearts Eye Balls, Livers and Kidneys pacers and spleens intestines and reproductive Organs are all being cooked from all electrical components and invisible Rays Radio Waves, Microwaves, Computers, Modems, Smart Phones and Smart TVs and Meters attacking us within the privacy of our own Homes Castles and Keeps, Ranches and Hacienda's, Palaces and Chateau's even in the Wood Cutters shed no body escapes not even the live stock and Creatures of the upper or lower worlds
