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THE SENTIENT WORLD BRAIN SIMULATION OF HUMAN CONSCIOUSNESS
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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58 views • November 11, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LheNcnuEbng | "What is real? How do you define real? If you're talking about what you can hear, what you can smell, taste and feel, then real is simply electrical signals interpreted by your brain.

- Morpheus (The Matrix)

This “Fourth Generation” warfare deploys special operations forces (SOFs) and psychological operations groups (POGs) of all military branches, government intelligence agencies, FBI, police, private security contractors, first responders, and civilian (“Neighborhood Watch”/”Citizens On Patrol”) and cult-religious groups in conjunction with false-flag, state-sponsored terrorism and weather warfare (geoengineering), “total surveillance/big data,” Global Information Grid (GIG), A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) supercomputers, PSYOPS, satellites, directed energy/”nonlethal” and neuro-weapons, the Global Neural Network (hive mind), no-touch torture, “man-machine integrations,” and “brain-to-computer” interface supercomputers for mind and behavioral control of individuals and populations. This system identifies, tracks, targets, and eliminates innocent civilians, whistle-blowers, critics of government policy, etc. who are secretly and extra-judicially classified as “threats”/”adversaries”/”enemies”/”terrorists,” etc. Elite planners expect that by 2030, these A.I. warfare and brain subjugation systems will be fully automated and will combine the above elements with 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), SmartCities, Smart devices, and the “one-world brain;” the internet."
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