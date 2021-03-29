EXCELSIOR PASS FOR NY, MANDATORY JABS FOR COLLEGE AND GERMANY GOES FULL TOTALITARIAN

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Waking the Future
How long will it be until we are not able to get food, go to work or even drive a car without the "covi-pass" proving you've been injected with the poison? In NYC it appears that time is now! Over in Germany Angela Merkel the tyrant has imposed the strictest lockdown to date as Easter approaches. This even with all the evidence proving covid to be the hoax it is! Bring in the great reset...
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/26/covid-vaccine-passports-new-york-first-vaccination-proof-system/6976009002/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/03/27/new-york-rolls-vaccine-passport/
https://reclaimthenet.org/la-unified-school-district-microsoft-covid-19-daily-pass/
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2021/03/26/new-jersey-rutgers-university-students-covid-vaccine/3531616761439/
https://www.rt.com/news/518864-germany-extend-lockdown-easter/
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