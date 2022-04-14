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Jesus Told Us To Love Our Enemies
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31 views • April 14, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/ChristiansLoveTheirEnemies
You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you.
You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, love your enemies, bless those who curse you, do good to those who hate you, and pray for those who spitefully use you and persecute you.
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