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The Heartbreaking Vaccines - Connecting The Dots
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110 views • January 29, 2022
So if the left tells you they love women and support and empower them, this is all for the show… In reality, they don’t. In fact, the left doesn’t “love or support” anyone, all they want is power and control over our lives.
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Sources: https://computingforever.com/2022/01/29/connecting-the-dots-the-heartbreaking-vaccines/
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This video contains images and videos sourced from pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/vectors/electrocardiogram-ecg-heartbeat-36732/ https://pixabay.com/videos/heart-medical-cardiology-health-5460/ https://pixabay.com/videos/ecg-heartbeat-heart-fibrillation-4170/ https://pixabay.com/videos/heart-medical-treatment-ecg-health-32264/ https://pixabay.com/videos/network-connect-internet-abstract-45961/
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/ Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/ Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Sources: https://computingforever.com/2022/01/29/connecting-the-dots-the-heartbreaking-vaccines/
http://www.computingforever.com KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7 Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial
This video contains images and videos sourced from pixabay.com:
https://pixabay.com/vectors/electrocardiogram-ecg-heartbeat-36732/ https://pixabay.com/videos/heart-medical-cardiology-health-5460/ https://pixabay.com/videos/ecg-heartbeat-heart-fibrillation-4170/ https://pixabay.com/videos/heart-medical-treatment-ecg-health-32264/ https://pixabay.com/videos/network-connect-internet-abstract-45961/
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