Quo Vadis





Jan 14, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Messages on the Refuge.





In each message Our Lady recognizes that we need a place of safety, a refuge in these evil days.





We all feel the danger around us.





We probably have different ways of coping with it.





But Our Lady makes it clear that she has been sent to help us find refuge.





And she guides us to that safety, that refuge in her messages.





May we take time today to pray over these five messages.





Use them as meditations between the decades of your Rosaries.





Let them sink in. Our Lady’s words are inspired by the Holy Spirit.





They are fruitful when we take them to prayer:





Our Lady's message from January 25, 2012: “Dear children! With joy, also today I call you to open your hearts and to listen to my call.





Anew, I desire to draw you closer to my Immaculate Heart, where you will find refuge and peace.





Open yourselves to prayer, until it becomes a joy for you.





Through prayer, the Most High will give you an abundance of grace and you will become my extended hands in this restless world which longs for peace.





Little children, with your lives witness faith and pray that faith may grow day by day in your hearts. I am with you.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Our Lady's message from July 25, 2018: “Dear children!





God called me to lead you to Him because He is your strength.





That is why I am calling you to pray to Him and to trust in Him, because He is your refuge from every evil that lurks and carries souls far from the grace and joy to which you are all called.





Little children, live Heaven here on earth so that it will be good for you; and may the commandments of God be a light on your way.





I am with you and I love you all with my motherly love.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Our Lady's message from July 25, 2019: “Dear children! My call for you is prayer.





May prayer be a joy for you and a wreath which binds you to God.





Little children, trials will come and you will not be strong, and sin will reign but, if you are mine, you will win, because your refuge will be the Heart of my Son Jesus.





Therefore, little children, return to prayer until prayer becomes life for you in the day and the night.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Our Lady's message from October 25, 2020: “Dear children, At this time, I am calling you to return to God and to prayer.





Invoke the help of all the saints, for them to be an example and a help to you.





Satan is strong and is fighting to draw all the more hearts to himself.





He wants war and hatred.





That is why I am with you for this long, to lead you to the way of salvation, to Him who is the Way, the Truth and the Life.





Little children, return to the love for God and He will be your strength and refuge.





Thank you for having responded to my call.”





Our Lady's message from April 2, 2014: “Dear children, with a motherly love I desire to help you with your life of prayer and penance to be a sincere attempt at drawing closer to my Son and His divine light – that you may know how to separate yourselves from sin.





Every prayer, every Mass and every fasting is an attempt at drawing closer to my Son, a reminder of His glory and a refuge from sin – it is a way to a renewed union of the good Father and His children.





Therefore, my dear children, with hearts open and full of love, cry out the name of the Heavenly Father that He may illuminate you with the Holy Spirit.





Through the Holy Spirit you will become a spring of God’s love. All those who do not know my Son, all those thirsting for the love and peace of my Son, will drink from this spring.





Thank you.





Pray for your shepherds.





I pray for them and I desire that they may always feel the blessing of my motherly hands and the support of my motherly heart.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McQlEFHFUBM



