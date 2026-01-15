© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VERIZON Down 10 Hours! MILLIONS SOS - Credits Coming! 📵
75 views • 1 day ago
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Verizon nationwide outage Jan 14, 2026: 12:30PM ET start crippled voice/text/data for 2M+ customers. Peak 180K DownDetector reports. East Coast/NYC/DC/TX/FL worst. Verizon confirmed issue 1PM ET, resolved ~10PM ET - restart advised. No cause revealed. Promises account credits + some Krispy Kreme freebies. Largest US outage 2026.
#VerizonOutage #VerizonDown #SOSMode #NetworkFail #VerizonCredits #Outage2026 #MobileMeltdown
