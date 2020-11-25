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TvNI + Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Nov. 23. "Whoa, Joe, Woe Joe!" 1st hour
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16 views • November 25, 2020
Facts, Figures and flat-out lies exposed about the massive election fraud in free America. Hard to believe the depth of the corruption discussed and dissected here. The Election can not be certified lawfully. A little Fraud vitiates Big Contracts. The new COVID Lockdown actions are totally unwarranted and despotic!
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