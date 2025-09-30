Current Market Conditions and Driving Factors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silver has exploded past $46.50. David Morgan explains the surge is driven by institutional and central bank buying, not retail investors. This indicates we are not yet at the top. However, exchanges are raising margins, signaling expected short-term pullbacks. Stay vigilant.
