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Call: Nobody Listened to Us... Now This Is Our New World...[27.10.2021]
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543 views • October 27, 2021
Concentration Camps in the U.S.
(If you think it's inappropriate to refer to these as concentration camps, just click here.)
https://concentrationcamps.us/
31,121 Views oct 27, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QMlMnePFFEM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
(If you think it's inappropriate to refer to these as concentration camps, just click here.)
https://concentrationcamps.us/
31,121 Views oct 27, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/QMlMnePFFEM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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