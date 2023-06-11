Ukraine War Who profits from the destruction of Kakhovka Dam? | www.kla.tv/26284

On June 6, 2023, the dam of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine was destroyed. Even though there are neither clear indications nor an investigation, for Western media and politicians Russia seems to be the culprit for sure. But is it that easy? This broadcast tackles this question and offers a clarifying comparison of motives.





Wikipedia: Destruction of Kakhovka Hydropower Dam

SRF: Kiev and Moscow accusing each other of ecological terrorism

Article of Washington Post: Ukrainian Forces conducted a “test strike” on the dam

Tucker Carlson in first Twitter-program on who blew up the dam

ANTI-SPIEGEL: Who profits from the blasting?

