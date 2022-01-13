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THE PLAN TO DESTROY THE MIDDLE CLASS. PÅ SVENSKA EFTER 2,35
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100 views • January 13, 2022
1. THE PLAN TO DESTROY THE MIDDLE CLASS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F6zd86O2ke0r/
2. Washington D.C. – Vax Passport, Mask & Photo ID To Leave Home, But No ID To Vote
https://www.infowars.com/posts/washington-d-c-vax-passport-mask-photo-id-to-leave-home-but-no-id-to-vote/
3. The European equivalent of the FDA is warning that relying on endless rounds of booster shots to fight COVID-19 could end up causing “immune response” problems.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/european-medicines-agency-warns-endless-booster-shots-could-cause-immune-response-problems/
4. Canadian girl makes funny videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bG8xMGSKXNs
5. There’s another camp going up in Western Australia which even Australia’s “mainstream” media admits is being built on toxic land. Maria Zeee joins Stew Peters to discuss all this.
https://rumble.com/vsgmi8-mass-covid-camps-being-built-concentration-camps-for-the-unvaxxed-down-unde.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F6zd86O2ke0r/
2. Washington D.C. – Vax Passport, Mask & Photo ID To Leave Home, But No ID To Vote
https://www.infowars.com/posts/washington-d-c-vax-passport-mask-photo-id-to-leave-home-but-no-id-to-vote/
3. The European equivalent of the FDA is warning that relying on endless rounds of booster shots to fight COVID-19 could end up causing “immune response” problems.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/european-medicines-agency-warns-endless-booster-shots-could-cause-immune-response-problems/
4. Canadian girl makes funny videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bG8xMGSKXNs
5. There’s another camp going up in Western Australia which even Australia’s “mainstream” media admits is being built on toxic land. Maria Zeee joins Stew Peters to discuss all this.
https://rumble.com/vsgmi8-mass-covid-camps-being-built-concentration-camps-for-the-unvaxxed-down-unde.html
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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