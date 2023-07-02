Create New Account
Fraud Law Review - Convicted - The Patient-Chiropractor Collusion Case against Social Security Administration
All Things Social Security
Published 9 days ago

TGIF! And welcome to "The Friday Fraud Law Review" where Stephanie Joy shares another recent report of the Office of Inspector General of the Social Security Administration, where a fraudster screwing the tax paying public, the disabled or aged seniors, gets caught. For those indicted or charged but not yet convicted, may we be reminded that they are innocent until proven guilty. Crime does not pay, at least not for these folks.

Fraud Law Review - Convicted - The Patient-Chiropractor Collusion Case against Social Security AdministrationThe OIG article on this conviction and greater detail may be found here: https://oig.ssa.gov/news-releases/2023-05-17-former-anheuser-busch-employee-found-guilty-of-26-felonies-connected-to-disability-fraud/


As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer. Visit us at http://joydisability.com

Stephanie Joy has been practicing Social Security Disability law EXCLUSIVELY, no legal dabble elsewhere, since 2005.

