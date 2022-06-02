Dr Jennifer Daniels - Much of Modern Medicine is No Better Than Witchdoctors of Old on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.28.18)

We dug right into emails for Dr. Daniels…these were all asked and answered:

-Can Turpentine/Gum Spirits can be given to dogs to prevent and/or heal heart worms? Or prevent worms in general…

-I’ve tried twice to come off eltroxin 100mcg, for thyroid, but I quickly become tired, unmotivated and unwell. How can I come off this med successfully?

-I have pig’s ears and feet in my freezer. How do I prepare them? And would I drink the broth? I have a pressure cooker.

-You have said before that Lyme disease can be tested by looking for it under a microscope. Do you know of anyone doing this test in the United States, or some other country like Mexico?

-Do you know why a person would get depressed from taking a gelatin or collagen supplement? This happened to both myself and my daughter.

-would like to know a natural way to eliminate toenail fungus. -treatments for plantar warts?

-how to heal my Uncle Brian. Hes taking antibiotics for a couple years (not sure why he started?) constantly sick with cold and flu like symptom's, bad rashes on skin, no energy, depressed, can’t work. Hes growing a beard and long hair to cover the sores on his face and back of the neck.

-knowledge of ALS

-Ive been blind in my right eye for the past 25 years. According to my eye doctor, the cause is scar tissue covering my cornea. He has suggested cornea replacement surgery, which I have refused. Is there a natural solution to remove the scar tissue?

-I have not yet been able to work up the mental fortitude to eat chicken feet, but I was wondering if there is still extra benefit to adding them to the water when making homemade chicken broth. Is more collagen infused into the broth with the feet in the mix, or do you have to actually eat them to gain any benefit?

-Does candida play a role with varicose veins? The main artery on my left leg and most of the toes on my left foot do not look so hot.

-Do you believe that Electro Magnetic Frequencies and Radiation are a significant contributor to chronic health problems? And if you do, what measure to minimize them do you do and recommend?

-Please explain how taking Blackstrap Molasses can normalize high blood sugar? Is this used daily or just for a short period?

-I just finished my first bottle of castor oil applying it topical on my face, and boy, my I pretty. Thanks for that recommendation. However, something that isn’t so pretty is that I just finished a round of shingles. What is Dr Daniels protocol for viral issues?

-My husband is suffering from post nasal drip. Can u explain how you get it. is nasal irrigation

-ask Jennifer if SMOKED ham hocks are ok to eat. That’s all I can find in store.

-A friend who is normally not prone to meds recently got a fever and headaches and is taking antibiotics. Do antibiotics imbalance the body and what can she do to bring balance back?

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

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Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-much-of-modern-medicine-is-no-better-than-witchdoctors-of-old-august-28-2018/