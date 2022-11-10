Drink Along 53 Wren House Brewing Valley Beer American Lager 4.0/5

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Wren House is local to me and not a bad brewery but we have differing taste profiles. She's a nice lager for the style. Not as good as the last one from up slope but acceptable none the less.Running 4.6 for the ABV the IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM By My Eye is a clear clean 2.
A bit sweet thanks to the corn but over all she is drinkable
Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one with me.
Also thanks for watching, liking and sharing
Big 3
Skal
E.
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