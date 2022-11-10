Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drink Along 53 Wren House Brewing Valley Beer American Lager 4.0/5
6 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 18 days ago |

Wren House is local to me and not a bad brewery but we have differing taste profiles. She's a nice lager for the style. Not as good as the last one from up slope but acceptable none the less.Running 4.6 for the ABV the IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM By My Eye is a clear clean 2.

A bit sweet thanks to the corn but over all she is drinkable

Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one with me.

Also thanks for watching, liking and sharing

Big 3

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

Keywords
beermetricfridaybeer-reviewlagerbeerandgearbrewsandviewsdrink-alongwren-house-brewingvalley-beeramerican-lager

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket