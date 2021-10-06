Stopping Evil by Avoiding Big Evil Businesses and Choosing Good Ones

After years of serving as a pastor, Joseph Huss decided to go into business to advance the Kingdom of God through commerce, he explains in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Big business across America is funneling endless amounts of money into evil causes--abortion, perversion, ate, and more. But Huss decided to give part of the proceeds from the sales at his "Generous Joe's Coffee" to good causes instead: pro-life, pro-family, and so on. The business has been tremendously successful as consumers flock to a company with decent values. Joe encourages his fellow Americans to consider carefully where they shop and spend their dollars, and also to consider going into business on their own for good, too.