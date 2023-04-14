Create New Account
The Fixer - Rounding the News
Rounding the Earth
Published 16 hours ago |

Liam Sturgess covers the week's news, focusing on the reappearance of Tiffany Dover, the Maricopa County 2022 election investigation report, the leak of Pentagon Ukraine documents, and the arrest of Bob Lee's accused killer.


