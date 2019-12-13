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Vorstellung | Anonymität oder Gesicht zeigen? | Tarik Tesfu wurde gehackt
Saria Delaney
Saria Delaney
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11 views • December 13, 2019
Die Themen des Videos sind ein wenig durcheinander geraten, da immer mehr Punkte hinzugekommen sind.

https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney

https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney

_____________________________________

Quellen:

Musik:

Jeopardy Melodie
Majora's Mask – Majora's Theme
Ilker Yalciner - Disconnected (Kommerzielle Rechte: Saria D.)

Bilder:

https://www.pexels.com
https://unsplash.com/
https://memebase.com
https://memegenerator.net
https://makeameme.org
https://imgflip.com
https://pixabay.com
http://www.city-data.com/city/La-Crosse-Wisconsin.html
Karl der Große: Louis-Félix Amiel, 1839. Musée national des Châteaux de Versailles et de Trianon
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe: Ölgemälde von Joseph Karl Stieler, 1828
Johann Christian Bach: Gemälde von Thomas Gainsborough, 1776


Bewegte Bilder:

https://giphy.com
http://www.youtubestock.com/

Artikel:

http://www.augsburger-allgemeine.de/politik/Seyran-Ates-bekam-mehr-als-100-Morddrohungen-id41920346.html

https://twitter.com/alicologne/status/755481530227646464

http://info-direkt.eu/2017/02/04/identitaeren-chef-sellner-von-antifa-angegriffen/

https://www.welt.de/regionales/nrw/article163886151/Anschlag-auf-Haus-und-Auto-von-Essener-AfD-Politiker.html

http://www.focus.de/politik/videos/attacke-gegen-sachsens-gruenen-chef-gruenen-politiker-von-hooligans-verletzt-ich-richte-mein-leben-nicht-nach-rechten-fans_id_6172531.html

https://www.berliner-kurier.de/news/politik---wirtschaft/geschlagen-und-getreten-cdu-politiker-maurice-gesser-an-der-uni-vepruegelt-28733822

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5102659/Muslim-Imam-Tawhidi-punched-face-Adelaide.html

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5105023/Talulah-Eve-threatened-ACID-ATTACK.html
http://www.zeit.de/2017/09/correktiv-berlin-tuerkei-nationalisten-bedrohung

https://www.derweg.org/deutschland/geschichte/

http://geschichtsverein-koengen.de/DtGesch.htm


Studien:

http://www.pewinternet.org/2017/07/11/online-harassment-2017/
https://www.idosi.org/mejsr/mejsr15(1)13/18.pdf

Erwähnte Youtuber und deren Stellungnahme:

Conrad's Sicht: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzQxB1s36yk
Pixel Politiker: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmD3rCojAQo
SallyIsG4y: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cajSPw0QGUI
Keywords
internetmemesdoxxingmartin sellneranonymitaetgesicht zeigenanonymitaet oder gesicht zeigentarik tesfushlomo finkelsteinvulgaere analyse
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