MORE KAPO'S/COPS LOWLIFES AT WORK & GUILTY OF HIGH TREASON

15/4/21 G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7503. G-POLA UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7507. IPOC COMPLAINT MISCONDUCT NORTHUMBRIA POLICE REF: 881038Amendment IV SEARCH AND SEIZUREThe right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.Amendment V GRAND JURY, DOUBLE JEOPARDY, SELF INCRIMINATION, DUE PROCESS, TAKINGSNo person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself, nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.Pubic executions for Police who break the Law never mind life in Jail swift executions hung at dawn, these people are too dangerous to live among decent people. High treason is a capital offence . Police 'will' remove all Crown insignia, and will only get involved in criminal matters if there is a victim.The Crown is no more . Police adorning a foreign enemies Uniform which is another Capitol Offence. (In wartime an enemy wearing foreign the enemy's uniform can be killed on the spot no trial needed.)BOJO IS FINISHEDAn act only has force of law with the consent of the Governed. Claim of Right 1689.( An act only applies to actors on stage )It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.This is the Cold WarThis is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at worktorturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf5G AIR GANG STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.htmlMORE 5G AIR STALKINGworldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.htmlNPAS AR GANG STALERSMORE GANG STALKINGNORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDEDIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLASTCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponTERRORISM(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDENPAS AIR STALKINGNPAS TERRORISTS