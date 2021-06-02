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MSM Claims It Was Good To Ignore China As Source Of COVID
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40 views • June 02, 2021
MSM somehow claims that, because President Trump and others on the right were pointing out China’s involvement with COVID’s origins, it was good and moral to ignore any evidence about that.
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