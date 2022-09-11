YOU WILL OWN NOTHING! 📉🍽️📲 HERE'S HOW THEY PLAN TO MAKE YOU "HAPPY"

Thanks again to the lovely Rea Bow💐

🛒 Get The Hottest Crypto Deals 👉 http://www.coinbureau.com/deals

📲 Insider Info in my Socials 👉 https://guy.coinbureau.com/socials/

👕 My Merch Store 👉https://store.coinbureau.com

🔥 TOP Crypto TIPS In My Newsletter 👉 https://guy.coinbureau.com/signup/

~~~~~

📺Essential Videos📺

Solana Phone Updates 👉 https://youtu.be/m01JViMyjEE

How To Prepare For Bear Market 👉 https://youtu.be/Vbjb-mGSMXo

ESG Investing Explained 👉 https://youtu.be/zVxiFEzCp2U

Housing Market Collapse 👉 https://youtu.be/8IuWVv26Dfw

Best Hardware Wallets 2022 👉 https://youtu.be/4q8nK4XxmkA

~~~~~

⛓️ 🔗 Useful Links 🔗 ⛓️

► Louis Rossmann YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/rossmann...

► Samsung Fined For Slowing Phones: https://www.androidauthority.com/samsung-slow-down-fine-2018-917806/

► Planned Obsolescence Great Depression: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/2/27/London_%281932%29_Ending_the_depression_through_planned_obsolescence.pdf

► Apple Hardware As A Service: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-24/apple-is-working-on-a-hardware-subscription-service-for-iphones

► Berlin Takes Homes From Landlords: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/sep/29/berlin-vote-landlords-referendum-corporate

~~~~~

- TIMESTAMPS -

0:00 Intro

1:17 The Ownership Situation

4:38 Planned Obsolescence

7:59 Hardware As A Service

11:08 How Will They Do It?

14:23 How Crypto Can Help

18:08 Outro

~~~~~

📜 Disclaimer 📜

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Trading cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker does not guarantee any particular outcome.

#Subscriptions #iPhone #Bitcoin

Here's a Link To The "Conspiratorium Consultants" Lep & Jami. https://player.fm/series/3364675