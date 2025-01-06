To watch full video go Here: https://rumble.com/v652kt4-mike-in-the-night-e587-next-weeks-news-today-headlines-call-ins.html





We are going to war now, because that's how it works, because they say so





believe this one Joe Biden to award Democrat Hillary Clinton and leftist George Soros the medal of freedom America's highest civilian award I wonder why what's his name what's that what's that guy uh the Democrat there Tesla Guy what's his name Elon Musk Elon Musk should get award too he was a big Democrat with a lot of Federal loans and lots of federal uh uh uh grants and a lot of federal money given to that guy but now the pendulum is swam he now is he now is a a a republican now telling you what you will already know so Joe Biden America's highest civilian award uh President Joe Biden will bestow the nation's highest civilian honor uh on failed December 26 Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton left-wing billionaire George Soros and others on Saturday so Biden to give Soros and Hillary the medal of freedom and it's it's it's always like they always give it to the