On the night of June 12, Russia launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. This time, the 'Vinnytsia', 'Khmelnytskyi', and 'Chernihiv' regions were subjected to Russian missile strikes. It is reliably known that this time the Russian military has used the tactics of the so-called combined missile strikes against previously identified military facilities. According to sources in the Russian military department, these military facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed with the help of 'Geranium' kamikaze drones and 'Iskander' ballistic missiles....................................
