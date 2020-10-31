Zionist False Flags in France? Terrorist in Selfie with Mayor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
False flags 2016: The truth about ISIS terrorism / false flags in France? What Alex Jones and Paul Joseph Watson won't tell you about the Paris attacks, Nice attacks, Berlin attacks, etc.
Further Info:
NOTRE DAME NICE 'FALSE FLAG' ATTACK
http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/10/notre-dame-nice-false-flag-attack.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Onedn3bGBWo&;feature=emb_title
Verdant Servant