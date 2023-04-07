Create New Account
#125-Richard Urban-Overview of the Urban Life Training Program as a Solution to Family Breakdown
The Urban Life Training Program is an abstinence-centered education program.  The program consists of three parts:
    1. Classroom Relationship Intelligence Education
    2. Peer Counseling
    3. STAR (Students Teaching Abstinence and Responsibility) Leadership Clubs
Richard Urban overviews the program as a practical way to address the core issue of family breakdown and to help youth succeed.


