125-Richard Urban-Overview of the Urban Life Training Program as a Solution to Family Breakdown

The Urban Life Training Program is an abstinence-centered education program. The program consists of three parts:
1. Classroom Relationship Intelligence Education
2. Peer Counseling
3. STAR (Students Teaching Abstinence and Responsibility) Leadership Clubs
Richard Urban overviews the program as a practical way to address the core issue of family breakdown and to help youth succeed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.