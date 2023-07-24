X22 Report - Ep. 3121a-[CB] Is Preparing [CBDC],People Are Ready To Push Back,Sometimes You Must Show The People

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
The [CB]/[WEF] are now using what they learned from covid and use it
with climate change. This will fail. The Biden admin are pushing the
green new deal as hard as they can. Trump sends another solution to the
people. [CB] prepares the [CBDC] but the people are already rejecting
it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.