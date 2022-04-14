【G-Times News】Thailand Pays Over 1.7 Billion Baht In Compensation For Covid Vaccine Side Effects

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According to a report from The Bangkok Post on April 9th, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) has provided more than 1.7 billion baht, which is over $50 million USD, in financial compensation to more than 14,000 people who suffered adverse reactions of Covid-19 vaccines.
So far, about 80% of the total applications have been approved for compensation, 14% got rejected, and the rest is still under consideration.