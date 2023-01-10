Create New Account
Is New York City the Great City of Babylon in the Book of Revelation #shorts
End Times Prophecy Today
Published Yesterday

If we looked at a city today that best matches the criteria in the Book of Revelation for the City of Babylon - New York City would be at the Top. If you asked this question many years ago it would have been Rome.

For extended version, with more details, refer to https://www.brighteon.com/63de0710-736a-4b59-9d1b-3b826eac1062

And another angel followed, saying, “Babylon is fallen, is fallen, that great city, because she has made all nations drink of the wine of the wrath of her fornication (Rev. 14:8).

Standing at a distance for fear of her torment, saying, ‘Alas, alas, that great city Babylon, that mighty city! For in one hour your judgment has come. (Rev. 18:10).


For longer video - https://www.brighteon.com/63de0710-736a-4b59-9d1b-3b826eac1062

new yorkrevelation 18babylon city

