Bully Government Bullies Apple
Tenth Amendment Center
In yet another example of the government rejecting founding principles by working to bring businesses under federal control, the DOJ and 16 state attorneys general accused Apple of violating Section 2 of the Sherman Act, a “law” allowing the government to intervene against companies said to be acting "in restraint of trade or commerce." 


Path to Liberty: March 27, 2024

