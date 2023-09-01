We cannot control the climate, says climatologist, Judith Curry

”[Climate change] has been characterized as a very simple issue, as if carbon dioxide… is some sort of control knob on the climate.” “Well, it just… isn’t.” “Natural climate variability is… the dominant factor.” “We can really mess this up… think[ing] that we can control the climate.” “We simply CAN’T [control the climate].” “There is NO evidence that [climate change] is leading to worse extreme weather events.” “We have always had extreme weather.” “In doing my job as a scientist, I continue to re-evaluate the evidence, question the assumptions, and challenge the conclusions.” “That is my job.” Judith Curry tells Jesse Watters Primetime on Aug 29, 2023.

Judith A. Curry is an American climatologist and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Her research interests include hurricanes, remote sensing, atmospheric modeling, polar climates, air-sea interactions, and climate models. She was a member of the National Research Council's Climate Research Committee, published over one hundred scientific papers. —Wikipedia

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

