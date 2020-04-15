2020 Virus 22 | Ep.17 | Is this a Conflict of Interest? |Bill Gates | Chris Whitty | Anthony Fauci

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth#Bill Gates #ChrisWhitty #AnthonyFauciIn this episode we look at the possible conflicts of interest between Bill Gates, Chris Whitty Chief Medical Officer for the UK, and Dr Anthony Fauci in the USA. Could there also be other tentacles in positions of influence in other countries directing and shaping policies?Bill & Melinda Gates: An Open Source Investigation - Corbett Report:Chris Whitty entry on .gov.uk website:Mail online April 15, 2020Chris Whitty Oxford graduate leading Britains fight against coronavirus:Did Bil Gates buy the CDC?Fort Russ.comUS Surgeon General DUMPS GATES "Predictive Contagion" Model:If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: