THE INVADERS - VIKOR

In Florida, a telephone lineman sees a "man" glowing or burning in a transparent tube (needed periodically by the aliens to maintain their human form) at Vikor Enterprises. Before he can be silenced, his story finds its way into the newspapers, bringing David Vincent. He discovers that the company's embittered president, George Vikor (Jack Lord), has made a deal with Invader Mr. Nexus (Alfred Ryder); in exchange for mass producing the regeneration chambers, he and his beloved but neglected wife Sherri (Diana Hyland) are to be masters, not slaves, in the new world order. When Sherri refuses to go along and instead helps Vincent, Vikor chooses the power he craves over her. However, Vincent manages to deceive Nexus into believing that Vikor is actually a government agent. The Invaders kill Vikor and remove all traces of their work at the plant. This is the first episode to show the "regeneration" of Invaders.

