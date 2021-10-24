© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joel Olsteen has changed to Joel Osteen via quantum entanglement -Mandela Effect -with residual data
Follow
1
Share
Report
187 views • October 24, 2021
"I feel like a lot of people are pretty familiar with Joel Olsteen, the religious figure who is somewhat controversial. I used to watch him when I was younger .. and I’ve always remembered his name being Olsteen. My mom and I were hanging out the other night and while I was browsing videos on YouTube to watch, she noticed a video featuring him, that’s when she pointed out his name, also questioning it. I was caught off guard and instantly went to go to look it up on the internet and that’s when I realized it officially changed "
CERN and Dwave have opened up other realms ...some of which is polluting this realm
https://www.amazon.com/Apocalypse-Unsealed-Joel-Olsteen/dp/1539413020
web.archive.org/web/20170923211220/http://www.joelolsteenministry.com/all-about-joel-olsteen/
music soundtrack - james rhodes / pseudo buddha -"Calling Quetzalcóatl"
CERN and Dwave have opened up other realms ...some of which is polluting this realm
https://www.amazon.com/Apocalypse-Unsealed-Joel-Olsteen/dp/1539413020
web.archive.org/web/20170923211220/http://www.joelolsteenministry.com/all-about-joel-olsteen/
music soundtrack - james rhodes / pseudo buddha -"Calling Quetzalcóatl"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.