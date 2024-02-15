Love - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti White Racism In America

10. Love
Choosing love and healing over anti-white fear and anti-white oppression is a path of courageous vulnerability. Gratitude, joy, and an open heart are all components of love that enable one to do the work to overcome white envy and to overcome anti-white racism in daily life.
Love draws you out of your cocoon of self-absorption to attune to others. Love allows you to really see another person, holistically, with care, concern, and compassion.
America is at a critical moment. This is the call of our time. We must do more than put out a sign or read a book; we must come to understand our real history and work to support our collective humanity by eradicating anti-white racism in the many forms that it exists. You can begin right now by starting to educate yourself to overcome anti-white racism.
