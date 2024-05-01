Create New Account
Holy SMOKES! AstraZeneca JUST admitted the truth about its COVID vaccine Redacted w Natali Morris
Mirrored Content 
AstraZeneca was forced to admit that its Covid vaccine can cause deadly blood clotting. The pharmaceutical company did not disclose this out of good will. Oh no. They admitted this because they are being sued.

Keywords
sciencevaccinecovidastra zenecabig pharmaceutical

