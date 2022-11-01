What Teen Girls Need From Their Mothers the Most According to Parenting Expert Kathy Gowler

“With privilege, comes great responsibility,” says Kathy Gowler, an author, speaker, and mentor to Christian mothers. Kathy is well-known for her work on Focus on the Family’s Brio magazine for teen girls. She offers insightful wisdom that will help moms parent their daughters through their teens. “Everybody feels like they’re doing it wrong,” Kathy shares. All parents have anxious moments, but teenagers today are really no different from the previous generation. Teens want to be older than they are, they want to be trusted, and they want to have more privileges. Kathy advises weekly one-on-one time with our teens, giving them privileges when appropriate, and being open to having loving, non-judgemental conversations with them when they’re struggling.







There is a time for friendship with your children when they are adults, but until then, they need a parent





Stick to the boundaries that you’ve set as a family and don’t be afraid to follow through with consequences if rules are broken





Be open and honest with your teens about mistakes you have made - it will help them relate to you and gain their respect





“NO” is a protective word that can shield your children from unnecessary harm and pain







