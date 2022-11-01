What Teen Girls Need From Their Mothers the Most According to Parenting Expert Kathy Gowler

“With privilege, comes great responsibility,” says Kathy Gowler, an author, speaker, and mentor to Christian mothers. Kathy is well-known for her work on Focus on the Family’s Brio magazine for teen girls. She offers insightful wisdom that will help moms parent their daughters through their teens. “Everybody feels like they’re doing it wrong,” Kathy shares. All parents have anxious moments, but teenagers today are really no different from the previous generation. Teens want to be older than they are, they want to be trusted, and they want to have more privileges. Kathy advises weekly one-on-one time with our teens, giving them privileges when appropriate, and being open to having loving, non-judgemental conversations with them when they’re struggling.
TAKEAWAYS
There is a time for friendship with your children when they are adults, but until then, they need a parent
Stick to the boundaries that you’ve set as a family and don’t be afraid to follow through with consequences if rules are broken
Be open and honest with your teens about mistakes you have made - it will help them relate to you and gain their respect
“NO” is a protective word that can shield your children from unnecessary harm and pain
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Subscribe to Brio Magazine: https://bit.ly/3DmOvMS
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
What Your Daughter Isn’t Telling You Book: https://amzn.to/3U6uWhH
Here For You Book: https://amzn.to/3sAyDAh
🔗 CONNECT WITH KATHY GOWLER
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kathy.gowler
Gmail: [email protected]
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.