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2019 Dream Warning to Church: Many Will Die Who Do NOT Have To Die
Vivian Gendernalik
Vivian Gendernalik
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81 views • June 27, 2020
Prophetic Dream published on my YouTube channel back on April 23, 2019 which I described as 'Warning message to Body of Believers, this one can be avoided to those who have ears,' that turned out to be about Coronavirus 2nd wave disaster happening now that started this Spring of 2020 and is headed for the worst of it this summer. See next video coming up which has the full interpretation to the current events for the coronavirus situation.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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