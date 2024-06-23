What's Hezbollah's 'Grand Welcome' Plan For IDF If Israel Attacks Lebanon In Full-Blown War?

Lebanese MP has shared his perspective on the ongoing war between Israel and the Axis of Resistance in Lebanon and Gaza. In his bombshell claims, Ibrahim Moussawi stated that neither Hezbollah nor Israel wants a wider war. However, Hezbollah-affiliated MP reiterated that if Israel wants full-scale war, then the Islamic resistance is ready. He noted that Israel is having difficulty managing the war in Gaza as it doesn't have enough troops to launch a much more difficult invasion of Lebanon. Watch this video for more information.

US said to assure Israel of its full support in the event of war with Hezbollah

Mirrored - TIMES NOW





